MALIBU—At 6:32 p.m. on May 29, the city of Malibu announced that Westward Beach Road will be closed at Point Dume Beach from June 1 to June 5.

The closure will occur between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to allow workers from the Los Angeles County Public Works to repair damage to the road and install a new storm drain.

While the roadwork is underway, the parking lot to the beach will not be open to the public. The road beyond the gate on Birdview Avenue at Point Dume Beach will not be open to drivers or pedestrians during this time.