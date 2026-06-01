SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced that it is in need of volunteers for the upcoming Repair Cafe on Sunday, June 7.

The Westside Repair Café is coming to the Thelma Terry Building in Virginia Avenue Park. Repair stations include repairing:

-clothing

-electronics

-small appliances, and more.

The Repair Café is still looking for additional volunteers to help with the event. They are accepting volunteers for repair stations at all skill levels and non-repair volunteers.

Individuals can go to the Santa Monica event page and filter for “Recycling/Compost” events to find the Repair Café for a volunteer link or email westsiderepaircafe@gmail.com for more details.

The public is being asked to stay tuned for another post closer to the event with a list of all the repair stations and how to attend.