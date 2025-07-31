MALIBU—On Wednesday, July 30, the city of Malibu announced that Ronda Perez was appointed as the new City Manager. The Malibu City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Perez as Malibu’s City Manager, effective August 25. She brings close to two decades of experience in the public sector.

Before joining the city of Malibu, Ronda served as City Manager of Palmdale and Assistant City Manager of Lancaster, where she secured state and federal infrastructure funding, expanded parks and recreation programs, spearheaded securing state approval for Caltrans to surrender local ownership and control of a stretch of state highway running through Palmdale, and led efforts to revitalize downtown districts.

“I am honored and excited to join the Malibu team,” said Perez. “Malibu is a unique and extraordinary community, and I look forward to drawing on my experience to support its recovery and guide purposeful, resilient redevelopment, while remaining ever mindful of the Vision and Mission of Malibu to protect and preserve its fragile nature and rural character. It’s a privilege to be offered the opportunity to lead Malibu’s talented team of city staff, and I am committed to helping Malibu rebuild stronger, safer, and with a clear vision for the future.”

Perez is an International City/County Management Association (ICMA) Credentialed Manager and holds a master’s degree from California State University, Long Beach, along with a leadership certificate from the Harvard Kennedy School’s Senior Executives in State and Local Government Program.

The City Council’s approval of the employment contract for Ronda Perez will be placed on the agenda for the next Regular Meeting of the City Council, which is scheduled for Monday, August 11, commencing at 5:30 p.m. Meeting details will be posted in advance at www.MalibuCity.org/AgendaCenter.

Interim City Manager Candace Bond was appointed May 13 and brought needed leadership at an urgent time of fire recovery, and her terms ends when Perez starts her role as City Manager.