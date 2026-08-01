BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, July 28, Adva Lavie, 28, the Los Angeles-based OnlyFans creator and social media influencer, was re-arrested by the Beverly Hills Police Department on a new felony theft allegation out of Riverside County. Mia Ventura was arrested for allegedly cutting off her court-ordered ankle monitor while awaiting trial on 6 existing felony counts.

Officers found Ventura on the sidewalk near N. Cannon Blvd. and Brighton Way around 10:30 p.m., where she was taken into custody.

Lavie was forced to wear an ankle monitor as part of an ongoing court case. Prosecutors allege Lavie used dating apps to build relationships with wealthy older men and younger women in Westlake Village, West Hollywood, Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, then stole from them.

The Los Angees District Attorney’s Office believes Lavie’s actions were premeditated, with prosecutors arguing she took time to build trust with her victims before exploiting them. She is facing six felony charges in Los Angeles County, which include two counts of grand theft, two counts of first-degree residential burglary, and two counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information.

A judge revoked her release and ordered her held without bail following the alleged monitor violation. Lavie will now have to face the judge for a bail review hearing on July 31 at the Van Nuys courthouse.

She is facing a total of 7 felony charges across two counties. The original six Los Angeles County counts carry a maximum of 11 years and 8 months in state prison if convicted, though prosecutors have not released a combined sentencing exposure that includes the new Riverside County charge.