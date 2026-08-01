WEST HOLLYWOOD—On July 30, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station announced several events would be held on August 4, when it celebrates National Night Out.

National Night Out is an annual event that aims to build ties between West Hollywood residents and first responders, including local law enforcement. It seeks to improve awareness of crime prevention strategies and unite people against crime. The events include block parties and barbecues.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the West Hollywood West Resident Association will be hosting an event at the cul-de-sac at Ashcroft t Avenue and Sherbourne Drive. There will also be an event hosted from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Horn Plaza, located at 1230 Horn Av., by the West Hollywood Heights Neighborhood Association.

Three local neighborhood watch groups will be present. From 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the Cynthia-Sunset Neighborhood Watch will host an event on Vista Grande Street, located between Hilldale Avenue and Hammond Street. The WeHo East Neighborhood Watch will have its own event at Gardner Street, which is located between Hampton Avenue and Lexington Avenue. It will run from 6 to 8 p.m. From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the Gelson Heights Neighborhood Watch will host a gathering between 1110 and 1120 North Flores Street.

From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be dancing and a movie being shown in Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard, which will be hosted by the West Hollywood Recreation Services Division. The West Hollywood Russian-Speaking Advisory Board will host a block party at Plummer Park at Fuller Lawn, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. It will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.