HOLLYWOOD—Man the writers on “The Bold and the Beautiful” are making me hate Brooke Logan more than I ever had in years watching this series. Brooke Logan is NOT the heroine that the writers seem to think she is. She is perhaps the worst villainess I can think of. She has done horrid things and then always finds a way to make herself as the victim. Brooke, you slept with your daughter Bridget’s husband, Deacon, and got pregnant with Hope.

Like seriously, what type of mother does that? Even worst, you slept with your sister Katie’s husband, Bill, got pregnant and somehow Katie is the worst person in the world for wanting to have her own business? I mean God forbid anyone attempts to step away from Forrester Creations. I was glad Katie did it, and the fact that Brooke made it so personal made me root for Katie that much more.

You don’t own the Logan name, Brooke, if your dumb butt cared you would have trademarked it, but you didn’t Katie did. I was so ecstatic to see the dropped faces of everyone at Forrester after it was revealed that Hope was the visionary behind their designs. It was pure glee, fantastic TV and a moment that will be played over and over again.

On top of that Brooke got so livid she slapped Katie, in a moment of acting masterclass, Heather Tom is hands down a shoo-in for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for 2027. Her acting, the timing, pure excellence. Brooke Logan has become an insufferable character and add to the list her pesky little son RJ. I have no clue why this soap opera continues to bring this little brat back. He’s a spoiled little punk, that is just annoying to say the least.

You’re pinning after your cousin Electra which is just sick and disgusting. You whine to mommy and daddy when you take big boy actions and discover the consequences. Yeah, you got one sucker punch in with Will, but it wasn’t the moment you think it was. Not to mention, you were interfering in things that had nothing to do with you as it pertains to Will and Electra’s relationship.

Hate to say it, I’m glad Will moved on from Electra and shared some steamy kisses with Dylan. Electra is such a hypocrite she has become unlikeable. I mean you want this guy one minute, the next you don’t, then you are in uproar about this Logan bomb that you would have withheld from Will if the tables were turned. Send her ass back to wherever she came from at this point.

What has annoyed me the most is that Brooke and now Donna, who has never really served a purpose on this soap to begin with, turning their back on Katie after Will accidentally punched Eric, when he was aiming for RJ. I mean there were so many other men witnessing this tussle, why the hell did none of you jump in?

Long story short, both Donna and Brooke berated Katie and she was in tears. So much to the point, Heather Tom’s latest acting stint in my opinion just secured her that Emmy. She has been phenomenal with a capital P as of late. What I want to have happen is Katie and Brooke to get into another accident that leads to Katie being injured and Brooke being arrested for attempted murder.

Send her to the slammer and let her suffer and think about her actions a bit. Brooke always betrays people and its expected she is just supposed to have another chance, but when someone does it to her, it’s the end all of be all, I’m so over it. “The Bold and the Beautiful” get it together because if you think the viewers are rooting for Brooke Logan, no, they are not in the least bit. I think this tactic from the Forrester clan is about to unleash the wicked Bill Spencer who is going to want to implement a bit more revenge on the people who have hurt his wife.