MALIBU—The city of Malibu’s Summer 2026 Recreation Guide and City Newsletter are available online and were mailed to Malibu residents the week of May 4.

Summer recreation programs are designed to bring the community together and promote healthy lifestyles for residents of every age. Offerings range from youth camps and swim lessons to wellness classes and inclusive access programs for people of all abilities.

Programs running June through August include:

-CineMalibu Outdoor Movies in the Park

-Learn to Swim Lessons (group and private options)

-Summer Day Camps

-Complimentary Wellness Workshops with The Mindry

-Night Hikes at Charmlee Wilderness Park

-Teen Workshops in Comedy, Photography, Poetry, and Self-defense

-Senior Center Programs including Chair Yoga, Monthly Excursions, and Tech Help

The Guide introduces a new series of Inclusive Recreation programs designed to provide accessible and welcoming activities for people of all abilities. Summer offerings include coloring, film screenings, sensory swimming, and yoga.

Registration for Summer Programs opens Monday, May 11 at 8 a.m. To register visit: https://www.rec.us/organizations/city-of-malibu.