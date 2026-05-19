HOLLYWOOD—I’m getting scared, I fear another major death could be upon us on the series, “From.” This week’s episode, ‘What A Long Strange Trip It’s Been’ witnessed more answers about what was retrieved from that lake by Donna, Ellis, Tabitha and Ethan, who suspected bodies. Donna had a very valiant claim; it is better to know what is in that lake than not knowing.

Ethan buried that injured bird; I’m guessing that wasn’t The Lake of Tears that we thought. Jade on the other hand, was experiencing an actual trip from those mushrooms as he saw a bunch of spiders crawling on him that Boyd reassured him weren’t real. Boyd being his guide is a smart idea considering someone is literally high on mushrooms. The safe word is CAPRICORN.

Kristie treated Sophia for her injured arm, and they reset the arm, which made me wonder what would have happened if the arm wasn’t put back into place. Interesting to see her have a brace, as it might limit her. Another fun moment, we see the reunion of Marielle, Randall and Julie. Marielle found herself chained yet again, this time in the ambulance. So in the lake, those were NOT BODIES. They were dolls, strange looking dolls to say the least.

Donna cut one of the dolls open, and it was indeed a doll, but the question still remains: why they were placed in the lake? The dolls were in the lake for scarecrows possible, but Donna worried the dolls were in the lake to prevent something ‘else’ from coming out. Donna has a very valid point.

Jade started to remember something, and it began with him seeing a little boy playing a violin; it was Jade on the day his grandmother died, but he saw the guy with the missing eye and recanting that infamous phrase, “Angoohey” which means: REMEMBER. Ok, I’m lost is Jade supposed to drink the blood from the skull, even though his younger self told him not to. Jade drank it anyway and was warned by his younger self he’s going to see things he doesn’t want to see.

Fatima and Kenny chatted about the monster she is building. I truly hope this subplot leads to something important, otherwise it’s a waste of time. Looks like Henry is taking Victor’s news about the Man in Yellow not well, just as Marielle was traumatized by her incident, as Kristie realized something was wrong with her. Donna and company restuffed the dolls with rocks to placed them back into the lake to ensure their safety.

While placing a rock into the doll, Tabitha recalled a memory from her past with a doll that prompted Donna to have a conversation with her that could explain what is unfolding. Oh, Jade is truly tripping, because he’s not sure what he can see and can’t see, just as he saw other people playing the violin at Colony House, and someone dead on the porch, but I couldn’t tell who it was?

Victor realized his father was drowning his sorrows and it wasn’t healthy. Henry’s antics caused a scene for everyone at Colony House, with Victor having to recall some painful childhood memories. Tabitha recalled another memory while staring at one of those strange totem poles. Sophia eavesdropped as Randall and Julie chatted about The Ruins, she was eating up listening to Kristie and Julie chat, and she intentionally touched Marielle to force her to relive those moments in the caves.

Jade realized the people he sees are HIM; all the lives he lived in Fromville, in addition to each person NOT BEING RIPPED APART. These versions of Jade were murdered, but the question is who committed the murder? The clue was the people were murdered by someone in town. The children in town were calling for Jade, and for Tabitha his younger self warned her fate is far worse. Victor showed Kenny the picture of the Man in Yellow who is responsible for killing his Miranda.

With Jade back inside Colony House clues pointed towards a bunch of items; items that Boyd wanted Acosta to study. Upon removing those items, a door was discovered, one that leaves to the caves. How in the world could this be missed all this time? Colony House has a direct entry into the caves. Marielle explained that she heard screaming from the radio, reminiscent to the suffering and sounds of the people in the chamber.

Sophia started to smile per usual, which Marielle didn’t want to hear, which prompted Kristie to try to reason with her friend, and the feeding off the suffering, this sounds a bit like a demon similar to Freddy Kreuger who gains power from his victim’s fear.

Why does this series always have an annoying townsperson. First, it was Dale, now we have this guy? While in the cabin, Donna, Tabitha, Ellis and the others started to hear sounds. Tabitha realized the sound she was hearing were from the dolls that she played with. She noted a man was angry and he took her tolls as a child and threw them in the lake. The dolls gave him nightmares.

Tabitha warned them they were not safe, as a massive doll like create broke into the cabin, and ripped that annoying guy apart, just as Patty went missing, and Ellis searched for her, but it was too late, as her face was burned in the fire, while another doll attacked Donna, but Tabitha stabbed the entity saving Donna in the process.

It feels like Tabitha and Jade are crucial to unlocking the mysteries of this town. Jade ventured thru that mysterious door, which led him to the caves. Boyd warned Jade that they are in serious danger, as the tunnels present clues to the children and the mystery to solve. Jade followed his younger self and discovered where the children were sacrificed. Jade discovered the creatures coming after him and he was placed in the ground and buried.

However, none of what was going on with Jade actually happened; it was something that Jade dreamed. OMG, that entire time it was a got damn dream sequence with Jade?

Well, he uncovered a town of clues in the process, as we had too many brushes with death for my liking. Man, I cannot wait till next week’s episode, but I’m worried, as I have been warned it is indeed a doozy. Prepare for waterworks “From” fans.