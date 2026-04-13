SANTA MONICA—On April 9, the city of Santa Monica announced in a news release that the Department of Transportation hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking event to celebrate Big Blue Bus’s $56 million zero‑emission fleet and charging infrastructure expansion.

The event brought together public officials, including California Secretary of Transportation Toks Omishakin, agency and city leadership, and project partners to celebrate the start of construction and recognize the strong collaboration advancing Santa Monica’s clean transportation future.

The $56 million investment, largely funded through a $53.3 million grant from the State of California’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program, represents a major milestone in Big Blue Bus’s transition to a fully zero-emission fleet.

Infrastructure improvements are well underway, just 18 months after the funding was secured.

Clean transportation enhancements include:

-State-of-the-art charging infrastructure to support a fully zero-emission fleet:

Construction of an advanced overhead gantry charging system capable of efficiently powering up to 195 buses, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving local air quality, and modernizing transit operations.

-Economic opportunity and workforce development: The project supports local job creation through construction, engineering, and electrical work, while also advancing workforce training in clean energy and zero-emission vehicle technologies—helping prepare the region’s workforce for the growing green economy.

-Equity and community health benefits: Transitioning to zero-emission buses reduces harmful emissions in the communities Big Blue Bus serves, contributing to improved public health outcomes and more equitable access to clean, reliable transportation.

-Long-term cost efficiency and system resilience: Electrification reduces long-term fuel and maintenance costs while strengthening operational resilience through modernized infrastructure and energy systems.

-Accelerating fleet electrification and next-phase milestones: Big Blue Bus currently operates 34 battery-electric buses, marking significant progress toward a zero-emission fleet. With additional vehicles planned for procurement and charging infrastructure construction underway, the agency is advancing toward full systemwide electrification by 2032.

“This project represents more than an infrastructure investment—it’s a transformation of how we deliver transit service,” said Santa Monica Department of Transportation Director Anuj Gupta. “We’re building the foundation for a cleaner, more efficient system that benefits our riders, our workforce and our community. With strong partnerships and a clear roadmap, Big Blue Bus is well positioned to deliver a fully zero-emission system.”

The initiative aligns with Santa Monica’s Sustainable City Plan, advancing the city’s broader sustainability and climate goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, expand clean transportation and foster a more resilient and equitable community.

For more information, visit www.bigbluebus.com.