WESTWOOD—On April 9, the UCLA Police Department announced on social media that they arrested a suspect connected to a series of e-scooter thefts on campus.

The UCLA PD indicated that on April 5, UCPD officers arrested a suspect linked to multiple e-scooter thefts on campus. A routine patrol stop led to a positive ID, a deeper investigation, and two theft cases closed.

Outstanding work was completed by patrol officers and detectives who connected the dots.

Theft is the most common crime reported to UCPD, and it’s a crime of opportunity. Make the job harder for thieves:

-Use a quality U-lock through the frame AND front wheel

-Lock in areas open to public view – concealed spots give thieves room to work

-Know your property’s description – record the make, color, and serial number

-Report suspicious activity near bike and scooter racks

The name and age of the suspect have not yet been disclosed to the public.

For additional theft prevention tips visit: www.police.ucla.edu/prevention-education/theft-prevention.