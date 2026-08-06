HOLLYWOOD—Gosh, can something exciting please happen on season 28 of “Big Brother.” I seriously have not been this down on a season of BB since season 22. Even BB21, which was horrid, had a turnaround on day 44, but I don’t know if I can go another 2-3 weeks waiting for something to unfold. I might check out. It feels like the strategic acumen is almost non-existent in this 28th season of BB. This might be the last time we see returnees until season 30 (if BB is really wanting to celebrate with another all-stars or returning players season).

This season is boring, predictable and feels rigged in a way that I can’t put into words. First, you only let these 3 iconic players (as BB wants people to think), compete in the first HOH, then you have a fan vote, and what type of coincidence is it that all of the first 3 votes going to these players. I mean the BB producers are indeed editing the show, so if you’re doing a fan vote, you really shouldn’t shove certain people down our throats over others.

With that said, we had a BB Blockbuster competition that was beyond equitable and not predictable. I know a vast majority were rooting for Jason, hell we were rooting for both Jason and Mallory because fans of the series know these two would take a shot at the massive alliance. However, in a close battle, Mallory edged out Jason by 1 VHS tape. With that victory, it was obvious Jason would get the boot, and it was unanimous to say the least, but he didn’t go out without swinging, asking the other side to stay aligned and strike at the majority alliance.

In another very close Head of Household competition, Lyric, Barrett and Yash were close, but not close enough and the viewers were stuck with a Haley HOH. Ugh! Exactly how the collective spirit of BB fans felt. I love the TV edit because now the viewers got to finally see the Haley the live feeders have been witnessing for weeks, bitchy, annoying, mean girl and complaining nonstop.

I knew this was going to be a tough week, I mean we all thought Drew was going to be voted into the BB Time Capsule after, frontrunner, Jason was evicted, but no, what a coincidence that the 3 icons are the first 3 to be voted for powers by America. Rigging things much BB producers. Drew wasn’t voted it was Dee, and thank God she only got the BB Bribe, which is completely useless, despite it being good for the entire game. Like what the hell is $5k going to do for me, when I can win $750k?

The odd thing is she lied to Devens about it, wonder how he will feel considering he informed her about his power, which is quite powerful. He is going to have an issue with sharing and her not reciprocating, but if anyone watched “Survivor 45” they would know Dee loves for people to tell her secrets, but she gives nothing in return.

Haley was being petty and nominated Melody and Taylor because they talked about her? Really, this is what we’re doing. As for Drew, she allowed Angela’s paranoia and BS and that crap from the Toolshed to cloud her judgement. She nominated Drew, despite Drew not actually being a threat to her game at all. So, with Drew, Taylor and Melody as nominees, Drew the target and Taylor being the backup. The POV would be critical.

Mallory playing would give her the chance to save Melody and really screw up the week. Then you have Lala who is running around clueless but could play in POV and save Taylor in the process shaking up the game also. Then an interesting tidbit of Drew winning the POV, learning he’s on the out and serious danger and blowing things up in a massive way.

In the ‘Poison Veto’ from last season, Taylor came out victorious and it was glorious watching Haley so livid, as well as Chuk. Chuk has to be the worst casting decision in years. That guy is a dud 1 million times over. Absolutely no personality, so much to the point I don’t even think the viewers know who he is. Chuk is looking like such an idiot for thinking Lyric has a thing for him, and the same for Kamu.

Both of you guys are being played greatly. Lyric wants Rome, not you two bozos. With Taylor safe, Haley had to name a replacement and Lala, Barrett, Mallory and Lyric were her options. Lala was not an option as Haley thinks she made a friend out of her, while Barrett was worried, but managed to stay off Haley’s radar. So that leaves only Mallory and Lyric. Now the correct option should be Mallory if she wants Drew out.

However, Kamu’s fake showmance with Lyric and his pushing Haley didn’t like. Yes, Kamu pushing so hard to protect Lyric only made Haley want to put her up that much more. So, after a deal was made courtesy of Mallory (I hope she goes back on it) to provide Haley with safety. So Lyric, one thing she will do if her life is in danger she goes to work, but not this time. Haley wasn’t buying what Lyric was selling, and that is the thing about

The Littles, there is no loyalty. They throw each other under the bus left and right. The only one who hasn’t done it is Mallory. Yes, Mallory is becoming that rootable underdog, as is Melody and Taylor in opinion from the other side.

Lyric found herself on the block, alongside Melody and Drew, with Drew learning from Mallory he’s in serious danger of going home. Barrett is a terrible ally; this guy calls himself a super fan, but he’s worse than Adam from BB13. Dude, play the game already. He is so inactive and just kissing the vets butt it drives me nuts to say the least. Lyric was not happy and things were getting exposed about throwing allies under the bus, rather she should be evicted or saved over Melody. That is what I would do because I’m not sure, Lyric if I was a houseguest could be trusted. She pivoted, but she didn’t expect it to come back and bite her.

This could be an interesting vote if Drew wins the BB Blockbuster, but at the same time, I kind of want Drew to be evicted because he can’t seem to read the BS his supposed allies are giving him. I would love to see Drew save himself, realize what is going on, win HOH and strike at Angela, Devens and Dee. They need to be humbled; it’s long overdue and I’m sick of it, especially when you say, “Why is this so easy? We’re getting what we want?” That is a death curse in “Big Brother!” How is Dee all of a sudden wanting to keep Drew, after wanting to get him out pushing the notion to Haley he is a threat. Now you bozos want to keep him.

I need Drew out because I don’t want to lose Melody, especially when it looks like she could win the fan vote to possibly get a power in the BB Time Capsule, notably the Coin of Destiny, which could flip this game on its head. Drew is a puppet for the people who betrayed him and will just go back to doing whatever they want. Barrett is just as bad, so Melody has got to win that BB Blockbuster, so we can hopefully get Drew out of this game.