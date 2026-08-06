HOLLYWOOD—I cannot believe I’m saying this. I’m actually invested in Tyler Perry’s “The Oval” again. We got double episodes, and with those cliffhangers last week, the chaos intensified with the episode, ‘The Promise.’ The lives of both Bobby and Kyle were hanging in the wings. Donald stumbled across Kyle’s badly beaten body as he begged for him to hang on.

Rachel was an emotional mess after being rescued. For her safety, she should have stayed at The White House, but instead went home, where Jason had her ID with her home address. Lilly was in a panic trying to get Bobby help after he was critically shot. She managed to contact Max who fled to the scene.

Victoria and Hunter were rattled, really rattled when Donald spilled that Jason nearly beat Kyle to death. Max and Richard warned Priscilla about being outside alone, but she was head stead on chatting with that journalist about the corruption inside The White House. Jason was also nabbed in the tunnels by Alonzo and Sam but escaped. Richard, tired of the antics, but the hammer down on Priscilla about her thirst for vengeance. Richard spilled that someone tried to kill Bobby, which caused Priscilla to realize the threat is serious.

Priscilla warned Simone about Bobby, who was stunned with the news. I doubted Priscilla’s initial claim that Eli could be culpable in the shooting, but by the end of the episode it was confirmed that Eli was the person who enacted the hit on Bobby’s life. That is quite a stunning reveal to say the least. Victoria made it clear she wanted Jason added to the Red List. The wicked one listened from behind a painting inside the tunnel, as Victoria told Isaac she wanted Jason dead as soon as possible.

Jimmy found those funds from the couch in Allan’s apartment where Dale was stashing money, but it appeared this bartender was trying to mark Jimmy to gain access to those funds. I would have felt the same way Sharon did with this bartender trying to be all up in my business. Simply shut up and serve me the drink I requested.

Jason managed to find his way out of The White House, by hiding in a trunk for mail that was being picked up by the United States Postal Service. Victoria was losing it at the realization that Jason is out in the public and able to wreck all sorts of havoc that could come back and bite her and the administration in the worst way possible. Rachel alerted Allan that she was kidnapped and tortured by Jason in the tunnels. He was headed to her place to comfort her, which might be vital to her survived based on the tease for the upcoming episode.

Sam was a bit emotional worried about Priscilla’s wellbeing as he spilled news about Jason’s escape and him brutally beating Kyle in the process. Sam was livid when he learned that Priscilla has talked to the press about what is happening inside The White House. Eli you’re giving all sorts of red flags as it pertains what has unfolded. Eli you should not be giddy about taking a hit out on Bobby.

Ok, there is bad blood between Isaac and Agent Cross. Seems Isaac is going to find out what Cross did as it pertains to Bobby and how Eli played a role and use that information to his advantage. Not good for Eli, not good for him at all. Intriguing as Cross is trying to protect Eli, while Isaac is busying working to try to take him down. The final moments of the episode changed the series, because while Bobby was being rushed into surgery, Lilly and Max found Donald who was an emotional mess. Why?

Donald just learned that Kyle died from the injuries that Jason inflicted on him. Lilly thought Donald was culpable, but Max insisted for the first time in a long-time that Donald was telling the truth when he revealed he had no role in Bobby’s shooting. Perry has killed off a major character on “The Oval” in seasons.