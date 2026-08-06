HOLLYWOOD—Talk about massive because not in a million years did, I expect “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” would break box-office records to have the largest box-office opening of all time even toppling the grand, “Avengers: Endgame” which earned over $357 million during its debut weekend.

“Brand New Day” edged that movie out by about $3 million to earn over $360 million. I didn’t find the latest Spider-Man flick to be greatest in the saga, as ‘No Way Home’ was much more definitive and exciting. The narrative on this one I wasn’t fully sold on, you can read my review to learn more about that.

With that said, this latest opening has me thinking, the idea of going to the theaters has fully returned because it would mean tickets to see “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” had to be sold out nationwide. You don’t bring in that type of money without theaters being booked with people wanting to see the movie. There were big numbers drawn in for “The Odyssey” by Christopher Nolan and starring Matt Damon. We’re talking about an R-rate flick that earned over $124 million. That’s huge; bigger than the opening of the 2017 horror remake “It” reach earned around $123 million.

COVID-19 really placed a damper on the moviegoing experience and rather audiences would return to theaters after streaming became dominant and people got used to watching movies at home and not a theater. As I’ve said before and I will say it again, the movie theater experience is something you can’t get at home because you limit the distractions. Streaming is just convenient, and I will be honest the cost of going to the movies is not cheap. I recently went to the movies and for 2 people it was $25 for the movie tickets, and then $20 for a bucket of popcorn. Think about that, $20 for a bucket of popcorn. That is crazy.

In addition, the previews before a movie starts is ridiculous. I mean the movie was to start at 1 p.m. The movie didn’t start till 1:30 p.m. And it wasn’t a bunch of movie trailers; it was commercials! Like give me the typical 15 minutes for movie previews before the movie and then get to the damn movie already. A movie that started at 1 p.m., I didn’t leave the movie theater until 5 p.m. That’s crazy! I love a good movie, but I don’t want to be there all day.

With the summer box-office practically over, you shouldn’t expect any other large openings for the month of August. You have fall upon us which is awards season. The biggest flick is likely to be “Avengers: Doomsday” which I think will dominate the box-office during the Christmas holiday, which could be bigger than “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

How is Richard back to work that fast after what happened last night? Priscilla was right with him as her ruse to take down the corrupt administration was in full effect. Perry wrote the episode as if the bulk of what just unfolded never even happened.