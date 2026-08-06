HOLLYWOOD—We got double episodes, so this week’s the episode, ‘The Hit List’ witnessed Alonzo spilling to Max and Lilly about Kyle being beaten to death by Jason Franklin, Alonzo was taken aback to learn that Bobby was shot.

Lilly alerted Allan that Bobby was shot, and he planned to visit Rachel to ensure her protection. Really? Just when the audience got verification Kyle was dead, all of a sudden, he has a pulse and is alive. Ugh? Sam, Richard and Nancy warned her about the dangers of going public about the corruption inside The White House.

Priscilla made it clear she is not looking to reignite her love with Sam. At least Sam is starting to realize his actions has caused serious turmoil in his marriage, just as Kareem learned his life is in serious danger. Really Alonzo? If it’s not obvious that Donald and Kyle are in a relationship, you are as dumb as people think you are!

Donald was taken aback to realize Hunter knows he and Kyle are in a relationship. I could care less about this storyline involving Jimmy and this hooker/mark. This is so boring and irrelevant. This is the type of stuff that annoys me about Tyler Perry; unnecessary narratives that serve no purpose. Eli learned that Bobby is still alive and in surgery, and he was not pleased with Cross. Eli looks like you’re going to be seeing a downfall similar to Hunter.

A memorial is in the works for Barry who was killed some seasons ago. At long last, he’s getting some level of closure, as Lilly and Max commiserated about Bobby’s predicament. Sam, Max and Lilly chatted about Bobby’s shooting, as they spotted Cross, who seemed a bit off, especially for Max. With Bobby out of surgery, it looks like Cross is about to make his move.

Jason managed to break in to Rachel’s home and knock her out cold, while using her phone to send fake texts to Allan warning him not to come over. Sharon was freaked out when Kareem called her issuing threats about needing his money. Simone and Eli were both not feeling good, they had a very bad headache, which had to come from something they consumed. Eli warned his agents about their predicament, just as it became clear that there was a carbon monoxide leak inside their residence.

Do I care about Carlos and Kareem being captured by this Mexican gang? No, not a single bit. Rachel managed to clock Jason over the head with a vase, as he got the upper hand and started to choke her. Sorry, this is a doozy of a recap, as we have 3 episodes to cover, including the latest ‘To Walk and Chew Gum’ that saw Jason kill Rachel. This kid is sick!

The carbon monoxide ‘mishap’ was a signal to Eli and Simone that an attempt was made on their lives. Max alerted the agents that Bobby’s surgery went well. Looks like Max is going to locate Jason and what unfolded with Rachel, which means Bobby may not be as safe as he thinks with Agent Cross lurking around. Eli was livid about Bobby still being alive.

Kyle and Donald both professed to take out Jason Franklin if it’s the last thing they do. When Kareem broke into Richard’s house, he guarded himself with a knife as the two got into a fist fight. Sharon interrupted the conversation, as he sliced Richard but not before Priscilla fired several shots into Kareem. Bobby awoke and was happy to see Lilly, as Mr. Perry is pushing this ridiculous Jimmy storyline and that stashed drug money.

Dilva and Victoria were in agreement on the plan to take out Hunter and pin it as a suicide. Yes, Victoria, we saw you indulge in such theatrics seasons ago when you ‘tried’ to kill Jason but was unsuccessful. To open the government or not is the question at hand, after attacks on the U.S. I could care less about this. Jason awoke at Rachel’s place, but was annoyed by Allan texting, as he slept on the couch next to Rachel’s body, and it became clear Allan knew something was up.

Priscilla learned that Simone and Eli were almost killed as a result of carbon monoxide. Priscilla clocked that Simone has feelings for Bobby. Eli and Hunter had a tense moment inside The Oval, where it is apparent that both want each other dead. Hunter made it clear by throwing glass at Eli before issuing a threat on his life. When Lilly stepped away from the hospital, Agent Cross was planning his next move against Bobby.

Allan discovered from Donald no agents were sent to Rachel’s house, which clicked for him that she’s in serious danger. Kareem arrived back to his apartment to discover Carlos’ bloody body. Looks like Agent’s Cross’ plan to take care of Bobby is in full effect as one agent was taken down, but this is a hospital; you’re telling me no one saw anything? Agent Cross was caught by Max injecting Bobby and a full-blown fight erupted. Can’t wait till next week’s double episode on “The Oval.”