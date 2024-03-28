UNITED STATES—It happens every few months, but could we be on the verge of two massive lottery games reaching $1 billion each. Yes, the Mega Millions has climbed to over $1.1 billion for any lucky person who matches five numbers and that gold ball. The Powerball on the other hand has clocked in at over $800 million and is likely to reach $1 billion if no one hits the jackpot during Tuesday’s drawings.

So, it brings the question to light once again, what would you do with all that money? It is a lot of funding people, and your mind starts to wander in a ton of different places. Family, property, gifts, donations, works, and so much more start to fester in your brain. I’ll be honest with that type of money work will become a distant thing. I’m not saying I am quitting my job, but it will NOT be a focal point. I may work, I may not work, that will be a choice for me to make.

I hate to say it, but money gives you that option to have a bit more freedom when it comes to employment options. You no longer have to work for someone else; you can work for yourself and make decisions that best suit you and your family. What person would not want that in their lives? Work now becomes a choice, not a requirement if you hit that big lotto.

In addition, you can take care of your family and some. What precisely does that mean? It means a lot people, it is a loaded question, and I might catch some slack for this, but I don’t care. You cannot take care of every single person in your family if you hit that massive jackpot. I hate to say you have to pick and choose, but you do. You will be completely broke if you’re aiming to take care of every single person in your family it just feels like an impossible feat, it really does.

People are going to want a slice of the pie and you’re just going to have to honestly decline their request. You can pick and choose who you want to help. There is no need to feel obligated to help the world, because in doing so it will place you right back to where you were before you hit the lotto. If they’re mad, so be it, but the more people that know you have hit the lotto the worse the situation becomes for you ultimately.

As a result, I am focused on disappearing for period of time if I were to hit the lotto. You don’t want to just come out and announced to the world that you are $1.1 billion dollars richer. It places a target on your back, especially if you live in one of those states that FORCES you to disclose your identity. Yes, that is something I have never understand, but it is the law in some states. Let the hoopla die down a bit before you come forward and if you do, wear a brown paper bag over your face. It notes you have to come forward there is no discussion on showing your actual face for the rest of the world.

This gives you ample time to come up with a plan. What you want to do, what debt you have, taxes, property, and so much more. Your brain is going to be spinning with that type of money at your fingertips, so you have to be smart about what you do with it.

Hate to deliver the bad news about the Mega Millions, but one single ticket was sold in New Jersey with all the numbers matching. At least it was NOT someone in California for once. Congrats to the big winner. The Power Ball drawing is still up for grabs and knocking at the $900 million mark America, so there is still a chance.

Written By Jason Jones