HOLLYWOOD—This is episode five and after two dismal episodes, season 46 of “Survivor” truly has to pick up the steam to maintain my interest. This week’s episode, ‘Tiki Man’ saw the brutal reality of the Yanu tribe that was dealing with being food deprived and without fire for nearly 10 days. Yeah, “Survivor” not giving tribes the ability to make fire is not something that makes me eager to watch. Over at Siga, Ben and the rest of his tribe was dealing with the world of living in Fiji and all not being as beautiful as one thinks.

Moriah and the ladies were worried about Ben’s friendship with Charlie. Jem you not telling the ladies that you have the idol is not going to help you when the truth comes out. These extra 30 minutes to each episode is not doing much for me, I prefer to see the strategy. Over at Nami the hunt for the idol was chatter, but guess what Randen found it, but whether Venus was given that advantage or not, who knows? Hunter started to search for the idol, where ta da, the Beware Advantage was within reach for him.

I actually like Venus, but she was annoying Hunter, which was quite funny to witness. Hunter found the Beware Advantage, not aware that the box has a lock on it and he has NO VOTE until Nami loses an Immunity Challenge. At least Hunter is thinking long-term as it relates to the merge, all c’mon Q please don’t quit the game, but it was all mind games Q was playing with Kenzie.

Yeah, Tim getting screen time after being MIA for a vast majority of the season at this point, does not bold well for him. I loved that Tim confronted Jem about moving the Beware Advantage. Yeah, Tim has figured it out. Tim is playing. He even pointed the finger at her about the girls’ alliance. So, the Immunity Challenge is on with just 30 minutes into the episode. So, we really are sitting three people out from Siga and two from Nami. It’s not just safety, but pastries and fruit for the first tribe that finishes. Jeff you’re not inspiring anyone.

The New Era of “Survivor” is not it Jeff no matter how much you attempt to push that narrative, as Siga and Nami had a lead, and Tiffany had to play catchup. Wow, Nami was still in a massive lead with Siga not too far behind and Q finally getting those sandbags loose. Per usual, Nami claimed another first place in the IC. So, its Siga and Yanu, and oh, could we see Yanu claim a win at last, and they made it happen. Oh, Siga is headed to Tribal Council. Of course it’s a journey per usual. Nami gets to choose who goes. So, Hunter, Tim and Q. Jem does have an idol because her tribe has lost, but she has to get to that box, Ben doesn’t have a vote, and if Tim isn’t lucky, he’s in trouble.

Q, Hunter and Tim we are remaking plans in case they make the merge, taking one person with them to be the Final Six. It is not that easy. Who is going to take the “Survivor” knowledge test, but Tim realized that losing his vote is too risky. So, could that be a smart move or a bad move. Hunter is going to take on the challenge of what knowledge, placing the logos from each season in the correct order. Yeah, it is easier said than done. Hunter is not the superfan he thinks, and he lost his vote at the next Tribal Council.

You know it’s bad, when “Survivor” focuses on Yanu versus the losing tribe Siga. Now the paranoia lingers for Moriah who is worried. Really Jem, you’re talking about searching for the idol solo and made that clear to everyone, and no one decided to trail her to find out what’s up with the idol? This is not easy. “Survivor” needs to simply go back to just hiding the idol, this new era crap is not interesting at all; it’s frustrating to be honest. Jem managed to find an idol when she shouldn’t have considering all that she had to do.

The ladies wanted Ben targeted, but Charlie was not eager to make that move, so I’m trying to figure out how this could switch to Tim, because my gut tells me Tim is in trouble. Jem is working Ben to find out what the duo is doing for the TC. Jem is becoming a bit of an annoyance as a character people. She is playing a bit hard people and that is a massive concern. Ben alerted Tim and Charlie that Jem was really in a panic to a degree, and Ben was worried as he had no vote and no one knows. Ben tossed a notion of targeting Jem, especially considering Maria has a second vote.

Interesting development people, cards are going to be shown and lines will be drawn. This Tribal Council is not giving much, we know the idol was found by someone else and someone in the six is lying. What I found obvious is NOT a single question was posed towards Tim until the end of the discussion. Jem is a terrible liar, even though she suspects she is actually good. Moriah I feel is forgettable as a TV character if I have to be honest.

Damn, I did not expect that. Talk about a blindside. Jem did not see that coming, nor did Moriah. She went home with the idol in her pocket. She should have played that idol, too confident. Oh Maria, that is going to hurt you with Moriah. Ben I think is in a wonderful spot still. Finally, a surprise in the season that makes the game exciting and didn’t realize six votes were cast because Ben didn’t have one. Jeez, Maria used her extra vote on Jem. Not sure if that was smart to be honest.

Yes, next week we have the merge, but the jury is not yet on and next week looks messy as hell and I am so ready for it. Until next Wednesday “Survivor” fanatics!