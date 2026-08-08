UNITED STATES—Back in September 2017, a handful of electric scooters showed up overnight on the sidewalks of Santa Monica. No branding, no announcement, just scooters that looked like they’d fallen out of the sky. That was Bird’s launch, and it kicked off a pattern Los Angeles has repeated ever since: a new way to get around lands here first, and the rules explaining who’s responsible when something goes wrong show up years later.

By March 2019, LA had launched the largest dockless mobility pilot program in the country, permitting roughly 37,000 dockless vehicles on city streets. Later, according to the California Highway Patrol, over 160,000 motorized bicycles and mopeds were registered across the state last year.

Lime followed soon after, and scooters became part of the city’s texture, weaving through Venice, DTLA, and everywhere in between. Now the same playbook is running again, one notch up in speed and weight. Shared mopeds are spreading across Southern California the way scooters once did, and mopeds move faster, weigh more, and can do a lot more damage in a crash than a kick scooter ever could. The insurance rules haven’t caught up to that shift, and depending on where you’re riding, that gap can look pretty different.

What Actually Counts As A “Moped” In California

California law draws a real line between a moped, a motorized scooter, and an e-bike, and the differences matter more than most riders realize. A true moped is defined as a two- or three-wheeled vehicle that tops out under 30 miles per hour on level ground, and either has pedals or an automatic transmission. A motorized scooter, by contrast, is the stand-up kind with handlebars and a floorboard, capped at 15 mph, and it’s regulated completely differently. Arizona and Nevada draw similar lines between the categories, though the exact speed and engine thresholds shift slightly state to state.

Licensing And Registration

Ride a moped in California, and you need an M1 or M2 motorcycle license, plus DMV registration and a plate. Ride a motorized scooter, and you just need a regular driver’s license, no motorcycle endorsement, no plate. By comparison, Arizona only asks for a standard driver’s license to ride a moped, no motorcycle endorsement required, and Nevada has required moped registration since 2017.

Insurance Requirements

Here’s where the real gap shows up. Neither a moped nor a motorized scooter is required to carry liability insurance in California. It’s completely legal to ride either one without any coverage at all, which means if a moped rider causes a crash, there may be no insurance policy standing behind the damage. Arizona takes the opposite approach and expects moped riders to carry liability coverage, generally in the range of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for injuries, plus $15,000 for property damage. Nevada, like California, doesn’t require moped-specific liability insurance, so of the three states, Arizona is currently the outlier that requires riders to carry coverage for the vehicle itself.

Helmet Rules

Both moped and scooter riders in California are required to wear a DOT-compliant helmet, no matter their age. Nevada has required a DOT-compliant helmet since 2019, similar to California’s approach. Arizona goes the other direction and only requires a helmet for riders under 18.

None of this is a knock on any single company or city program. It’s more that shared mobility has scaled up faster than the insurance conversation, and riders bouncing between LA, Phoenix, and Las Vegas for work or a weekend trip may be operating under a different set of expectations at each stop without realizing it.

Why The Coverage Gap Actually Matters

If a moped rider without liability insurance causes a collision in California, the person they hit may need to lean on their own policy for help. Many drivers have uninsured motorist coverage built into their auto policy without ever checking whether it applies to a scooter or moped collision instead of a typical car accident. It often does, but the details depend on the specific policy, so it’s worth an actual phone call to a carrier rather than an assumption either way.

On the flip side, a rider without coverage who causes a crash could end up personally responsible for another person’s medical bills and property damage. There’s no state safety net standing behind that in California the way there is with a car accident and mandatory auto insurance. That’s a real financial exposure, and it’s one a lot of casual moped and scooter riders probably haven’t thought through.

A Few Practical Steps Before You Ride

Check your own auto policy first. Look for uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage, and ask your carrier directly whether it extends to a moped or scooter collision. Don’t assume either way; ask.

Ask the rental or seller point-blank about liability coverage. Whether it’s included, optional, or nonexistent should be a clear answer, not a guess.

Know the rules reset at the border. Heading to Phoenix or Las Vegas on the same vehicle, or renting one there, means the license, registration, and insurance requirements change too. What’s optional at home may be required somewhere else, and vice versa.

Treat any collision like a real accident, no matter how minor it looks. Take photos, get witness information, and file a police report if one is available.

Confirm your helmet meets the right standard for where you’re riding. Requirements differ by state and, in some cases, by rider age, so check before assuming your gear qualifies.

LA has a long track record of pioneering how people get from place to place before anyone’s fully worked out who’s responsible when it goes wrong. Personal injury attorneys across state lines, including those in Arizona who handle motorcycle and motor vehicle cases under that state’s different insurance requirements, are watching the moped-share trend closely as it expands. For now, the safest move for anyone renting, buying, or just riding one is simple: know exactly what coverage exists before you need it, not after.