STUDIO CITY—A person infected with measles reportedly visited Universal Studios Hollywood on July 26. The individual was in the park for roughly 11 hours, arriving at 10 a.m. and leaving at 9 p.m. The park was not shut down. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a warning asking anyone who was at the park during that window to check their vaccination status and watch for symptoms through August 16.

This marks the ninth reported measles case in LA County in 2026. The CDC recorded more than 2,371 measles cases so far this year in the United States, the highest number since 1991. The majority of these cases have been diagnosed in children and teenagers under the age of 19, and about 93 percent of people who contracted the virus were unvaccinated or had unknown vaccination status. California alone reported 54 measles cases since the beginning of 2026.

In March 2026, an infected traveler visited Universal Studios and several other locations across the county. In 2019, an infected teen from New Zealand visited Disneyland, then Universal Studios, the TCL Chinese Theatre, Madame Tussauds, and Santa Monica. Theme parks are considered higher-risk environments for measles exposure because of the large number of people who pass through them each day.

Anyone at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 26 and develops symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, or a rash is urged to call a healthcare provider before visiting any medical facility in person, to avoid exposing others. Residents can also contact the LA County Public Health InfoLine at 833-540-0473, available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.