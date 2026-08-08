LOS ANGELES—Superstar Kawhi Leonard has allegedly received another sponsorship under the table from a company called Daktroniks. It’s been reported that the sponsorship is a multimillion-dollar deal for the player.

Pablo Torre broke the news nearly a year ago about Leonard being a part of a no-show sponsorship. The company ended up being bankrupt and there has been speculation Leonard took money under the table from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Torre went on his show, “Pablo Torre Finds Out” saying that the company, Aspiration isn’t the only company that participated. Daktronics is a company that worked with the Los Angeles Clippers to build a $100 million video board in Intuit Dome.

Leonard was hired by the company on a multimillion-dollar sponsorship deal while doing no work for them. The company Aspiration went bankrupt, but there is proof of other celebrities being endorsed by them including Robert Downey Jr. and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Daktronics does not have celebrities that endorse them because the company doesn’t utilize products are used by the average customer, and it would be pointless to sponsor a person of Leonard’s magnitude.

It’s been reported Daktronics had financial troubles in 2023.