Officials noted he was on multiple prescription medications, which is believed to have significantly contributed to his death. Clarke was found unresponsive in his bedroom around 5 p.m. and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics 15 minutes later at a home he was renting at 20322 Del Campo Place. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house in an upscale neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley. The property has since been relisted on Zillow and is currently available for rent.

Clarke dealt with significant physical pain and rehabilitation from basketball injuries during the final years of his career, including an Achilles tear, a knee injury, and a calf strain. That ongoing pain came into focus after police bodycam footage surfaced from his arrest on April 1 in Arkansas. He was pulled over and found in possession of kratom, an herbal substance marketed as a pain remedy, along with the pain medication Toradol.

The state of Arkansas has classified kratom as a Schedule 1 controlled substance, and possession of any quantity is considered a Class C felony. Clarke was released on bond a day after his arrest.

Over his seven NBA seasons, Clarke averaged 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds in roughly 20.8 minutes per game. He earned NBA Summer League First Team and NBA Summer League MVP honors in 2019, along with an NBA All-Rookie First Team selection in 2020.

Clarke is survived by his mother Whitney Triplett, stepfather Bryan Triplett, and biological father Steve Clarke.