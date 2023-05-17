MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced that the community is invited to donate blood on Thursday, June 8 during the Malibu and American Red Cross Community Blood Drive. The event will be held from 10 a.m. thru 4 p.m. at Malibu City Hall located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road.

“Giving blood saves lives, and the Red Cross reminds us that donated blood is always needed nationwide and here in our own community,” said Mayor Bruce Silverstein. “I encourage everyone in Malibu to join this important effort.”

The city of Malibu reported on its website that throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, blood donations and blood supplies fell due to facility closures, stay-at-home orders and other impacts. Donated blood is still needed every day for surgeries, emergencies and regular medical procedures. Blood supplies are also used during major emergencies such as earthquakes, hurricanes, shootings or terrorist attacks.

The city of Malibu noted that facemasks are now “individual preference” in line with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health guidelines.

Participants are asked to register in advance at www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter “CityofMalibu.” For more details, call 818-200-3445. Individuals are asked to bring a photo ID, and drink plenty of water and eat well before and after giving blood.