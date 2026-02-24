Santa Maria, CA – On the evening of Sunday, February 22, 2026, a hit-and-run collision resulted in fatal injuries to a bicyclist described as a man in his 50s, according to The Tribune.

The Santa Maria Police Department reports that the accident took place around 6:45 PM near Blosser Road and Bunny Avenue.

Authorities said personnel from the Santa Maria Police Department, Santa Maria Fire Department, and an American Medical Response ambulance crew were dispatched after a caller reported a bicycle in the roadway. Upon arrival, emergency responders located a man who appeared to have been struck while riding in the area.

Preliminary findings indicate the bicyclist was traveling southbound on Blosser Road within the bike lane when he was struck by a southbound vehicle. The driver did not remain at the scene and fled following the collision.

The victim was declared dead at the scene. His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin in accordance with standard procedure.

Police confirmed that the fatal crash occurred in the same general area where a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision the previous night.

The incident remains under active investigation, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Santa Maria Police Department.

California Hit-and-Run Laws

California Law requires drivers involved in a collision to stop their vehicle, notify law enforcement, and exchange insurance information with others involved. Failure to do so, considered to be a “hit-and-run,” is a misdemeanor in cases of property damage and a felony when someone has been injured.

Bicycle Fatalities and Wrongful Death Claims

Drivers have a Duty of Care towards bicyclists, which includes being vigilant for those travelling by bicycle and, if a collision occurs, staying with the victim, alerting emergency responders, and cooperating with authorities investigating the crash.

