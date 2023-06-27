CALIFORNIA—An AMBER alert has been canceled for a two-month-old baby and her mother after the two were allegedly abducted in Lancaster on Sunday, June 25. Both victims were found safe, but the kidnapping suspect still remains at large.

The suspect, Efrain Sanchez-Jimenez, 25, is the father of the baby and husband of the mother, Sabrina Sanchez, 31.

Sanchez-Jimenez left his residence with both the baby and her mother in his vehicle at around 11:45 a.m. June 25. An AMBER alert was broadcasted at approximately 12:55 a.m. on Monday to Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange, San Diego, and Imperial Counties as authorities believed the two victims were in immediate danger.

“It is believed the victims left with the suspect out of duress and fear for their safety, after he previously committed a sexual assault upon a family member,” said the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in a statement. “Suspect Sanchez has made recent threats to murder his wife and child and he is believed to be armed with a handgun.”

Authorities said the mother and child were found by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents on Monday, though no other information has been provided.

Sanchez-Jimenez and his vehicle have yet to be located. The suspect is described as Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 130 pounds and stands at 5 feet and 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and silver shorts.

His vehicle is a silver 2007 Buick Lucerne with a Colorado license plate number that reads AUI-X94.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Efrain Sanchez-Jimenez can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau Tip Line at (562) 946-7893 or Lancaster Sheriff Station at (661) 948-8466. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.

If a member of the public comes in contact with Sanchez-Jimenez, they are asked by authorities to call 911. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.