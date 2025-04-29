BEVERLY HILLS—On Sunday, April 27, crowds gathered at 2:00 p.m. at Beverly Garden Park, and marched along with; Brandon Straka of the #WalkAway campaign, political media personality, Emily Wilson @Emily Saves America, writer, and political commentator, Mikey Harlow, to West Hollywood.



This was a part of the American Restoration Tour featuring former congressman, and political commentator, Matt Gaetz, YouTuber Gothnix, Rock Star, Chere Currie, Comedian, John Denny, Los Angeles GOP Chairwoman, Roxanne Hoge, AFA/Beverly Hills Conservative Club, Karen Siegman, Beverly Hills Freedom Rally, Shiva Bagheri, Political commentator, Jairo Tomico, and WLARA President, Joe Lisuzz were some of the celebrities involved in the rally.



Podcaster, Jeff Dornick who emceed made the following statement on his X social media page.



“It was an absolute honor to emcee yesterday’s @RealWalkAway Rally in Beverly Hills. Seeing so many courageous Americans standing up, speaking out, and refusing to be manipulated by the lies of the left was inspiring.



We’re just getting started. Let’s take our country back— one mind, one heart, and one step at a time.”



The march came two days after Grass Roots California met in North Ridge for another event, the “Star-Studded Summit,” on Friday, April 25, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.



The stars at this event included; Nune Gipson, Cofounder of Freedom Angels, Denise Aguilar, Tara Thornton, Elizabeth Barcohana, and Roxanne Hoge.



This event coordinators served a light lunch, there were workshops, and question-and-answer sessions to fire up the community about California’s upcoming election in June.