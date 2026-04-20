HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Sunday, April 19, the Los Angeles Fire Department battled a brush fire in the Hollywood Hills region. The fire was reported at 2:03 p.m. located at 6659 W. Lakeridge Road.

The brush fire was in the FS 76’s district. E76 on scene reporting 100′ x 100′ fire in light fuels running up hill. At this time no immediate structures threatened. One additional helicopter was requested from LA County Fire Department.

A total of 1.5 acres were burned. The LAPD and 2 LACO Hand Crews remained on scene to contain the burn area. IC requesting drones for further air reconnaissance of burned area. No structures involved in the fire and there were no reported injuries.