STUDIO CITY/HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Fire Department rescued two hikers over the weekend on April 18 and April 19 in Studio City and Hollywood Hills.

The first hiker rescued was on Saturday, April 18 at 7:53 p.m. in the Hollywood Hills West region. After an approximately 25-minute search, LAFD air resources located a hiker in medical distress and lowered a rescuer to assess the patient, a 46-year-old male. Due to inaccessible ground terrain, the patient was hoisted from his position and transported directly to a local hospital via air ambulance.

The second hiker was rescued on Sunday, April 19 at 12:01 p.m. at Mendips Ridge Road. A total of 36 minutes into the incident, the patient was located and hoisting operation via LAFD Airship was initiated. Patient is currently being transported to a local area hospital via Air Ambulance.

Initial report was for an approximately a 70-year-old male with reported injuries off the Betty Dearing trail. No additional details about either incident have been disclosed to the public.