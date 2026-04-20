BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced that they are holding a municipal election on June 2, 2026, to fill three City Council seats and the position of City Treasurer.

A number of community groups hold forums to educate voters on the candidates. The forums are provided to the community as educational forums and are meant to be transparent and impartial. City funds cannot be used to support any campaign activity.

The following forums will be held in the Beverly Hills City Council Chambers and livestreamed on Beverly Hills Television (BHTV 10) and at beverlyhills.org/live:

The Municipal League of Beverly Hills on Thursday, April 30, from 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Southwest Beverly Hills Homeowners Association on Wednesday, May 6, from 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

For more information, contact kgoldman@kaglegal.com

The listed candidates have accepted Beverly Hills Voluntary Campaign Expenditure Limits.

The name of the order based on Randomized Alphabet Drawing by the California Secretary of State. This will be the order of the candidates listed on the June ballot.

Roger Tanenbaum

Rebecca Pynoos

Jonathan Mariande

Andy Licht

Ariel Rofeim

Lester Friedman

Sharona R. Nazarian, PsyD

Russell Stuart

Clayton M. Saunders

Barry Axelrod

Andrew Kole

City Treasurer Election:

Howard S. Fisher – Accepted Campaign Contribution Limits

Requirements: all required documents must be returned and nomination requirements met for the candidate to qualify for the ballot.

All forums will be periodically re-broadcast on BHTV 10 leading up to Election Day and available on demand anytime at beverlyhills.org/elections. To learn about the candidates, visit: https://beverlyhills.org/1757/Meet-the-June-2026-Candidates.