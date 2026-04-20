BEVERLY HILLS—Actor Patrick Muldoon, known for his role as Austin Reed on the NBC, now Peacock soap opera “Days of Our Lives” died on Sunday, April 19. The actor, who was 57, was found by his girlfriend inside their bathroom at their Beverly Hills home TMZ first reported. It is reported that Muldoon’s cause of death is a heart attack.

Muldoon’s sister Shana Muldoon-Zappa informed TMZ that he was in the shower right after having coffer with his girlfriend who found him on the floor after she checked on him. The actor recently posted on his Instagram page last week his casting in the new movie “Kockroach.”

“So excited to be a part of this amazing project KOCKROACH directed by Matt Ross starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton and Zazie Beetz,” Patrick posted on his Instagram page. Muldoon originated the role on “DOOL” in 1992. He portrayed the character until 1995, and returned to play the roll in 2011-2012.

He also starred in the sci-fi flick “Starship Troopers” in 1997 alongside Denise Richards and Casper Van Dien. He appeared on the Fox drama “Melrose Place” from 1995-1996. Patrick was born in San Pedro, California. He attended USC, where he played as a tight end for the Trojans football team.

He appeared in the films “Stigmata,” “Blackwoods,” “Heart of America,” “Broken Angel,” “Last Will,” “Spiders 3D,” “Marlowe” and “Deadlock.” He also appeared in several TV movies including “Deadly Revenge,” “Patient Killer,” “A Christmas Reunion,” “His Secret Past,” “Boyfriend Killer” and “A Tale of Two Coreys.”