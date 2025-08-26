SHERMAN OAKS—The Los Angeles Fire Department had to battle a brush fire that was reported at 1:53 p.m. at 15350 W Burbank Blvd. A total of 1.5 acres of medium-to-heavy brush burning uphill toward Burbank Boulevard at a moderate rate of spread, driven by light winds.

Crew 4 arrived on scene with first-arriving companies; additional ground and air resources have been requested. Dozer lines from previous burns are expected to help keep this fire in check. Forward progress has been halted on this brush fire, estimated at just over nine total acres.

Though flames impacted brush along the south side of Burbank Boulevard, firefighters prevented spread north of the road. There were no reports of any injuries — fire companies proceeded with extreme caution due to damaged trees and branches throughout the burned area.

Heavy equipment crews are en route to assist with mop-up and the establishment of bare-earth dozer lines around the perimeter, with full containment expected to require an extended operation into early evening.

Motorists were encouraged to use alternate routes and avoid the immediate area.