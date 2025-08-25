TOPANGA CANYON—On Sunday, August 24, the Los Angeles Police Department announced a suspect was arrested for an attempted murder in Canoga Park.

The LAPD reported on August 21, around 12:30 p.m., a female victim was walking with her 2-year-old child in a stroller in the parking lot near a restaurant on the 6600 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. The suspect, identified as Shayne Suffern, 29, approached the victim and stated, “Give me back my baby.”

The suspect opened his backpack and armed himself with an AR-15 rifle and attempted to fire at the victim.

The rifle malfunctioned. The victim tried to flee from the suspect with her stroller but was chased after the suspect placed his rifle back in his bag.

The victim grabbed her child from the stroller, and the suspect stabbed the victim on the back of her right shoulder with a knife. The victim fled with the child into a restaurant. Suffern returned to his vehicle and fled.

Officers responded and located the suspect in a nearby parking lot. Suffern was taken into custody without incident. The victim sustained a 3-inch stab wound. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a local hospital in stable condition. The victim’s child was not injured during the incident.

Officers recovered an AR-15 rifle, knife, and a backpack containing multiple rounds from the suspect’s vehicle. The investigation is ongoing, and there is no evidence to suggest the suspect and victim know each other.

Suffern was arrested and booked for 187(a) PC – Attempt Murder (Booking #7076300). His bail was set at $5,325,000. His arraignment is set for Monday, August 25.

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact Topanga Area Detective Acevedo at 818-374-4820. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.