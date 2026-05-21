Kern County, CA – On the evening of Tuesday, May 19, 2026, a single-vehicle collision left at least one person hospitalized after a pickup truck struck a power pole and rolled over, according to KBAK.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident took place around 7:23 PM on East Panama Lane near Weedpatch Highway.

Authorities said the pickup truck struck a power pole and overturned following the impact. At least one person was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The cause of the crash had not been determined at the time of reporting.

PG&E reported approximately 50 customers without power in the surrounding area at approximately the same time as the crash, though it had not been confirmed whether the power outage was directly connected to the collision.

Power was estimated to be restored by approximately 11:15 PM. Lane closures in the area were lifted by approximately 10:20 PM.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Single-Vehicle Collisions

In some cases, investigations may reveal that even in a single-vehicle accident, nearby drivers or unsafe road features share some responsibility. California’s comparative negligence rule means that, even if those injured in accidents are found partially at fault, they may still be eligible to receive partial compensation for damages through a personal injury claim.

For more information on personal injury claims, visit MaisonLaw.com.