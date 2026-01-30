Bakersfield, CA – On the late evening of Tuesday, January 27, 2026, one person sustained moderate injuries after a single-vehicle collision in the Rosedale area of Bakersfield, according to KBAK.

The Bakersfield Police Department reported that the crash occurred at approximately 10:05 PM near the intersection of Calloway Drive and Olive Drive. Officers arrived on scene about five minutes later and found a black sedan that had collided with a tree.

The impact caused significant damage to the vehicle and resulted in debris scattered across the roadway. A portion of the tree was sheared during the collision, indicating the force involved.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated the driver at the scene before transporting the individual to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. No additional information regarding the person’s condition was released.

Authorities confirmed that no other vehicles were involved. Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances of the crash, including whether impairment or other contributing factors played a role.

Single-Vehicle Collisions

In some cases, investigations may reveal that even in a single-vehicle accident, nearby drivers or unsafe road features share some responsibility. California’s Comparative Negligence rule means that, even if those injured in accidents are found partially at fault, they may still be eligible to receive partial compensation for damages.

Wrongful Death Claims & Comparative Negligence

Determining fault in a collision can involve multiple factors, and under California’s Comparative Negligence rule, several parties can share partial responsibility.

Should someone else be found even partly responsible for the death, the family may be able to file a Wrongful Death claim against the at-fault driver’s insurance. This can provide compensation to help cover medical bills, funeral expenses, and the loss of income to support the family of the deceased.

For more information on Wrongful Death Claims, visit MaisonLaw.com.