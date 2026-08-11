MALIBU—On Monday, August 10, the city of Malibu posted that Caltrans will be completing road work that will run through August 16. Motorists should expect delays and changing traffic patterns. Slow down, watch for workers and work vehicles, and remember fines may be doubled in construction zones.

PCH Speed Limits

• 35 mph from Temescal Canyon Road to Sunset Boulevard

• 25 mph from Sunset Boulevard to Carbon Beach Terrace

Planned Closures

• Just north of Big Rock Dr: 9 p.m.–6 a.m. nightly starting Friday, August 7, including weekends. PCH reduced to two lanes for less than 0.5 miles.

• Big Rock Dr: SCE work Sun, Aug 9, 9 p.m.–6 a.m. Northbound PCH reduced to one lane for about one mile.

• Las Flores Canyon Road to Sunset Blvd: Weekdays, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. as needed for creek cleanup, drainage and slope repairs. Rambla Pacifico right-turn lane closed.

• Pena Road to Tuna Canyon Road: 9 a.m.–3 p.m. as needed. Southbound PCH reduced to one lane.

• PCH & Topanga Canyon Blvd: Verizon work Mon, 9 p.m.–5 a.m. Northbound PCH reduced to one lane where crews are working.

• PCH & Topanga Canyon Blvd: SCE shoulder work Tues, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. No lane closures.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard• 15 mph through the Caltrans work zone.

• Mon–Fri nights, 10 p.m.–6 a.m.: One-lane traffic between Entrada Drive and PCH for guardrail work.

Check traffic conditions BEFORE getting on the road: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.