SANTA MONICA—As students return to classrooms and families settle back into the school-year routine, the Santa Monica Police Department is reminding everyone to slow down, stay alert and help make the trip to and from school a safe one.

The start of the school year brings increased vehicle, bicycle, e-bike and pedestrian traffic around Santa Monica schools, particularly during morning drop-off and afternoon dismissal. Drivers should plan for additional traffic, allow extra time and remain especially attentive near campuses, crosswalks and bike lanes.

“Getting students safely to school is a responsibility we all share,” said Santa Monica Police Chief Darrick Jacob. “Slow down. Put the phone away. Pay attention to what is happening around you. A few extra seconds of patience can make a meaningful difference when children are walking, biking and riding through our neighborhoods.”

E-bikes are increasingly part of how students travel around Santa Monica. They can be a convenient way to get to school, but speed, traffic and inexperience can create serious risks.

SMPD is asking parents and guardians to understand what their child is riding before allowing them on public streets. Some vehicles marketed as e-bikes are actually high-powered electric motorcycles or off-highway vehicles and may not be legal for a child to operate on public roadways.

Students riding e-bikes should:

• Wear a properly fitted helmet every ride.

• Obey stop signs, traffic signals and other rules of the road.

• Ride with the flow of traffic and use bike lanes where appropriate.

• Slow down around pedestrians, intersections, driveways and school entrances.

• Keep phones put away and avoid anything that limits the ability to hear or see surrounding traffic.

• Never ride recklessly, weave through vehicles or rely on drivers to see you.

Parents should know how the vehicle is legally classified, where it can be operated, what safety equipment is required and whether their child is legally permitted to operate it. For detailed information, visit: www.santamonica.gov – Know Before Your Ride – E-Bike Safety Information.

Students should use sidewalks and designated crossings whenever possible, make eye contact with drivers before crossing and avoid stepping into the roadway from between parked vehicles. Students should always follow the instructions of crossing guards and wait until they are directed to cross.

Bicyclists should ride predictably, follow traffic signals, use hand signals when turning and remain visible to drivers. Students traveling independently should also know their route before leaving home and avoid distractions while crossing streets.

The SMPD is asking everyone traveling near a school to exercise patience and remember that children may not always recognize traffic hazards as quickly as adults do.