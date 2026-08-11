UNITED STATES—Have you ever watched a show or movie and instantly wanted to pack a bag and buy a plane ticket? You aren’t alone. That exact feeling has been driving one of the biggest travel trends across the globe: screen tourism, often called set-jetting.

When a hit series or film features a breathtaking destination, viewers don’t just want to watch the drama unfold on their screens; they want to experience those gorgeous places in real life.

Right now, no country is feeling the power of the screen quite like Thailand.

The Massive White Lotus Boom in Koh Samui

When HBO chose Thailand as the setting for the third season of The White Lotus, travel industry insiders expected a wave of interest. But few predicted just how fast the floodgates would open.

Immediately after the locations from the Thai setting were unveiled, there was a drastic spike in interest from online travel booking platforms. Sites like Agoda noted increases of over 300% in searches made for Koh Samui. In addition, the luxury resort showcased on the show, Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, immediately became part of many people’s bucket lists who were looking to experience that high-end, cinematic lifestyle.

Regional airline companies like Bangkok Airways were forced to make quick changes due to the surge in flight bookings into the boutique airport in Koh Samui. Local boat transfers, beach facilities, and family-owned restaurants experienced the economic boost as people made efforts to relive the beautiful scenery that caught their attention in the series.

Beyond the Beaches: Taking the Journey North to Chiang Mai

Interestingly, the screen tourism phenomenon didn’t stop at luxury island villas. Modern set-jetters rarely stay in just one location during a trip. Instead, they use high-profile TV shows as an excuse to plan complete, multi-city Thai adventures.

After soaking up the sun on Koh Samui’s coconut-lined beaches, many tourists hop on a quick domestic flight north to Chiang Mai. Up north, visitors look for authentic, relaxed outdoor activities that balance out the high-end resort vibe. Golfing has quickly become a favorite addition to these travel itineraries.

Instead of paying top dollar at ultra-exclusive private clubs, visitors love swinging by accessible local courses like San Sai New Golf in Chiang Mai to enjoy a casual 9-hole round in the cool mountain air. Located just a short ride from the city center, it gives travelers a fun, budget-friendly way to enjoy nature and active leisure without any fuss.

Tourists may be sipping cold Singha beer at the vibrant night market, taking a Grab ride all around the city, or lounging about playing golf at San Sai New Golf, but it is in combining the glitz of the screen with laid-back local activities that Thailand reveals its unique beauty.

The Next Wave: Films and TV Shows Keeping Thailand on the Map

If you think The White Lotus was a one-time splash, think again. Thailand’s government and film office have invested heavily in foreign production incentives, offering up to a 30% cash rebate for international film and television projects. That strategy has paid off, bringing hundreds of foreign film crews and media productions into the country each year.

While television series like The White Lotus sparked massive interest in Thailand’s islands, a fresh lineup of major film and TV productions is set to inspire the next wave of global travelers.

1. Lionsgate’s Action Prequel John Rambo (Slated for 2027 Release)

One of the largest international film projects recently shot in Thailand is Lionsgate’s highly anticipated action prequel, John Rambo. Directed by Jalmari Helander and starring Noah Centineo, the film traces the origin story of the famous action character.

This filming process involved the use of varied places in Thailand, such as the busy streets of Bangkok, the limestone rocks in Krabi and Phang Nga, and the jungle of Kanchanaburi. When this film hits theaters worldwide, people will be able to see Thailand’s adventurous environment, hence bringing about a new wave of tourists to the west and south of Thailand.

2. Major Blockbusters and Reality Shows

Action films are not the only ones receiving recognition. Some large Hollywood film series, such as Jurassic World Rebirth, have already taken advantage of the picturesque scenery of Phuket and Phang Nga, thereby attracting attention to Thailand’s coastline landscapes.

As for TV shows, various competition TV series such as Paramount+’s The Challenge have collaborated with TAT (Tourism Authority of Thailand) to highlight actual travel locations. Having filmed in Bangkok, Pattaya, and Chon Buri, the program introduces cities’ skylines, beaches, and regional parks straight into the plot. In addition to that, various Asian TV shows such as Scarlet Heart Thailand are filming in historical palaces and other areas, attracting millions of people from other countries to visit the landmarks of Thailand.

Why Set-Jetting Continues to Shape Travel

Why do films and TV shows have such a powerful hold on our vacation choices? It comes down to emotional connection. When we spend hours watching a story unfold, we naturally form a bond with the setting. Seeing real-world locations captured with cinematic camera work makes us want to step directly into the screen and experience them for ourselves.

For Thailand, this screen tourism trend, often called Filmtination, is a major win. This tourism money is distributed equally among various destinations. The tourist may have taken a vacation trip based on the high-profile island show, but they find themselves visiting night markets in Bangkok, canoeing at the coast of Krabi, and playing golf in Chiang Mai.

Conclusion

From the luxurious island escapades in Koh Samui in “The White Lotus” to the blockbuster film “John Rambo,” which was filmed in Krabi and Kanchanaburi, the movie industry has changed the way people plan their vacation getaways. Thailand is an expert when it comes to tourism through films and television, where scenes from the screen turn into reality.

If you desire to relax in a five-star beach hotel, take a tour in well-known shooting locations, or go up north and play some golf in San Sai New Golf, then now is the best time to start packing.