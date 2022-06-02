MALIBU—The city of Malibu reported on its website that Caltrans will hold a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, June 28 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to present its PCH paving project to residents, get input from the community, and answer questions.

The project on PCH from approximately Malibu Lagoon to Leo Carrillo State Beach will restore pavement condition, improve ride quality and safety for all highway users by upgrading existing safety features, upgrade selected curb ramps to Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance and construct Class II bike lanes. The proposed bike lanes may eliminate parking in some areas on Pacific Coast Highway.

Meeting link: https://signin.webex.com/join. Meeting number: 24953134230. Event password: 2022. To join the meeting by phone by dialing: (408) 418-9388, access code: 24953134230. For additional questions, contact alisa.almanzan@dot.ca.gov or jane.yu@dot.ca.gov.