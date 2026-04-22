WASHINGTON DC—On April 14, House Resolution bill 1172 was introduced, providing for the expulsion of U.S. State Representative Tony Gonzales (R-TX-23) from Congress. Rep. Gonzales represented Central and parts of West Texas from San Antonio to El Paso since 2021. He served in the U.S. Navy prior to that.



On April 13, Rep. Gonzales announced his resignation following sexual allegations and ensuing investigation against him. Gonzales left a brief statement on his social media account.



“There is a season for everything, and God has a plan for us all. When congress returns tomorrow [April 13th] I will file my retirement from office. It has been my privilege to serve the great people of Texas.”



Conservative radio talk-show host Joe Pags interviewed Rep. Gonzales, who spoke to Pags about his personal faith journey.



“I made a mistake, and I had a lapse in judgement, and there was a lack of faith, and I take full responsibility for those actions. Since then, I’ve reconciled with my wife, Angel. I’ve asked God to forgive me, which he has, and my faith is as strong as ever.”



On March 12, the House Ethics Committee launched an investigation into sexual allegations against Rep. Tony Gonzales. Multiple reports indicate that Rep. Gonzales was sexually harassing, sexting one of his staffers who later died by suicide after lighting herself on fire.



Rep. Tony Gonzales, and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), both who stand accused of sexual allegations, turned their letters of resignation in on the same day. Initial reports on Gonzales indicated mismanagement of funds as well as the sexual allegations. The investigation may uncover those uncertainties.



On April 21, U.S. State Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) issued a press release with that included her letter of resignation. Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick was asked to resign as she has continued to hold office following a November 2025 indictment returned against her by a federal grand jury in Miami.



Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has been under scrutiny from the 119th Congress for inflating her reported wealth, and later calling it, “a typo.” Omar’s financial disclosures reviewed by The Wall Street Journal indicated that the Minnesota Congresswoman reported her estimated wealth to be between $18,000 and $95,000. Her wealth was estimated to be between $6 and $30 million.



On April 20, Rep. Omar was not on the floor to submit her resignation. Rep. Omar and Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) introduced the higher education of Marijuana Research Act to promote the study of Marijuana.









