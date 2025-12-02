MALIBU—On Monday, December 1, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page details about work that Caltrans will be conducting in the region, which will run thru Sunday, December 7 for fire recovery, SCE work and repairs on Pacific Coast Highway and Topanga Canyon.

PCH from Temescal Canyon Road in Pacific Palisades to Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu remains an active work zone with reduced speeds (25–35 mph) and single-lane closures possible weekdays 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Potential Lane closures include:

-Trancas Canyon Road to Guernsey Avenue and Corral Canyon Bridge—possible nighttime closures.

-South of Las Flores Canyon Road to Sunset Boulevard: Fire-damaged roadway, drainage, electrical, and slope repairs; lane closures as needed 9 p.m.–6 a.m.

-Just south of Big Rock Drive: Catchment wall construction; northbound reduced to one lane 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Mon–Fri.

-Las Flores Canyon to Topanga Canyon Boulevard: SCE trenching; northbound and southbound PCH partially closed weekdays, weekends, and nightly.

-Just south of Topanga Canyon Boulevard: Slope repair and culvert cleanup; northbound reduced 6 a.m.–3 p.m. weekdays.

-Coastline Drive to Porto Marina Way: Retaining wall work near Getty Villa; northbound reduced 9 a.m.–3 p.m. weekdays.

-Topanga Canyon Boulevard from PCH to Grand View Dr remains closed midnight–5 a.m. daily with one-way traffic control for emergency and SCE work 5 a.m.–midnight.

-(Non-fire related) – PCH at Corral Canyon Rd will be reduced to one lane in each direction Wednesday night December 3 and Thursday night December 4, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for drainage work.

-Closures are weather-dependent and may change. Motorists should expect delays and consider alternate routes and check Caltrans QuickMap https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.