TOPANGA CANYON—On Monday, December 1, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that an individual fell from a tree and died. The incident was reported at 3:24 p.m. at 7400 N. Canoga Avenue. The victim was conducting a tree trimming operation before falling onto a 10 foot high iron fence.

The worker succumbed to his injuries and was determined dead by LAFD. The victim’s name has not been disclosed. He was trimming a palm tree. The fall rendered the patient beyond medical help. An LAFD USAR team will utilize a high angle rope system to carefully recover his body, which is currently covered by a sheet and shielded from public view by a tarp to preserve the decedent’s dignity.

The Mayor’s Crisis Response Team is en route to the scene to provide emotional support to fellow workers. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office was notified and will assume responsibility of the body upon arrival. Any additional inquiries can be directed to LAPD Topanga Division INC #2890. No additional details about the incident have been disclosed to the public.