WEST HOLLYWOOD—On November 26, the flagship SKIMS STORE, owned by Kim Kardashian, known for the show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and her relationship with Kanye West, was vandalized. A man was arrested later that morning for felony vandalism.



The flagship SKIMS store is located west of La Cienega Boulevard. It carries Kim Kardashian’s clothing line, which includes shapewear, underwear, and loungewear.



Deputies of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene around 5 a.m. after receiving a report of a man spray-painting the store, which opened in April 2025.



The walls were covered in words, including the phrases “we need that” and “Kimmy Bread,” but, according to the authorities, these and the other words did not refer to the Kardashian family.



The cost of damage to the SKIMS store is estimated at roughly $400, and the words were removed later on Wednesday morning by a third-party contractor. The identity of the man who was arrested is unknown at this time.