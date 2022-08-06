SANTA MONICA—On Friday, August 5, at approximately 12:01 p.m. officials responded to a call after a vehicle occupied by only the driver came plowing through a home at 1766 Walgrove Avenue in Mar Vista. The car erupted into flames at the home on 1766 Walgrove Avenue in Mar Vista causing a structure fire.



An LAFD spokesperson described the house as being a two-story, 738-square-foot home built in 1952. It took 59 firefighters 65 minutes for firefighters to extinguish the fire. The home received substantial damage.



According to an LAFD press release, an adult female, whose name was not released to the public, was rescued from within the car. LAFD paramedics took her to an area hospital. Paramedics indicated she was in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.