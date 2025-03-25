HOLLYWOOD—Why do people post on social media expensive designer bags? Some people are indifferent to the world around them, while others want to draw attention to themselves. They are insecure, lack self-esteem, fundamentally they are looking to the outside world for validation. Living to impress other people by posting on social media is not the most intelligent move you can make to improve your own life.

Vanity and attention-seeking are both narcissistic traits, and by taking pictures of constantly buying designer bags and shoes are seen both as exhibitionist self- defense against a fragile ego. Most people who have always lived in wealth don’t need to flaunt their wealth. It’s only the people who never had money who do that. Shopping can also be a way to cope with stress, boredom, or negative emotions, although this can sometimes lead to compulsive shopping habits. Celebrities don’t need to showcase their wealth. Everyone knows they have money, so it’s just a normal day for them to shop at Louis Vuitton or Hermes.

Celebrities who love Louis Vuitton are Rihanna, Jennifer Connelly, Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie among others. Rihanna is known for her insider status at LVMH (the parent company of Louis Vuitton) and is a good friend of Pharrell Williams, the new creative director of Louis Vuitton Men. Jennifer Connelly who’s a frequent face in Louis Vuitton campaigns and often wears the brand on the red carpet. Gemma Chan loves Louis Vuitton’s bold designs and is also known for wearing the brand on the red carpet. Actress Angelina Jolie loves LV and has worn LV in various photoshoots and red carpet events, and her iconic bag is the Louis Vuitton City Streamer. Zendaya is the face of the LV X Murakami collection.

Other celebrities that love Louis Vuitton are Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Emma Roberts, Emmy Rossum, Kirsten Dunst, Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Miranda Kerr and of course, Madonna. Audrey Hepburn back in the 50s was seen with the Speedy 30 bag. Who could forget Jackie Kennedy, who also loved the Speedy 30 back in the 80s.

When it comes to luxury brands, LV has reigned for decades as the ultimate celebrity status symbol. The house’s signature brown monogram has been a staple among celebrities and socialites alike: the timeless appeal of LV’s designs and its aura of exclusivity has been captivating everyone’s hearts and of course wallets for decades.

Madonna not only was the face of LV in 2009 she even has a bag named after her. The summer of that year LV released the Ltd. Kalahari Madonna CM bag additionally named after the famous Kalahari desert in sub- Saharan Africa. She’s worn custom LV pieces on the red carpet numerous times, and has been captured by paparazzi carrying the Pulp Weekender in many public appearances.

Angelina Jolie loves the occasional Fendi or Valentino purse, however, Jolie is almost never out in public without an iconic LV bag by her side. From comfy tote classics such as the Cabas series which she owns all sizes to more youthful pieces like the Louis Vuitton x Louboutin Collaboration Iconoclast Tote, she’s acquired an extensive collection of different LV pieces.

Paris Hilton, who does not have to flaunt her wealth by no means, loves bags from the LV miroir and multicolor Monogram collections, and most memorably she wore a Multicolor Monogram Bikini. David and Victoria Beckham love LV and wear items on a daily basis. They also travel with the LV luggage. Princess Diana loved Louis Vuitton, that was her preference, she made the Toiletry 26 the must have item of the 1980s.

The Le Café Louis Vuitton is a must-go which is located on the fourth floor of the LV 57th Street NYC store is the Maison’s first library café in the US. The café opened up last November 15, 2024 and is run by restauranteur Stephen Starr. It’s a fusion of fashion and haute cuisine, offering a unique dining experience. The first Louis Vuitton hotel is scheduled to open in Paris in 2026 at 103-111 Avenue des Champs-Elysees. The hotel will be located in a historic Art Nouveau building. The hotel is expected to embody the brand’s hallmark glamour and luxury, with views of the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe.

Rose’s Scoop: I would like to personally thank everyone who has reached out to me during my recovery from major surgery last week. Your kind words, gifts and unwavering support have meant the world to me.