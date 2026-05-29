MALIBU—On Thursday, May 28, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Malibu/Lost Hills Station and the Malibu Volunteers on Patrol issued a joint statement revealing that on the evening of Wednesday, May 27, that they rescued a pair of teenagers trapped by the tide at Point Dume.

Point Dume is a landform that extends into the Pacific Ocean from Malibu and marks the north end of the Santa Monica Bay.

Volunteers were patrolling when they stopped near the Cliffside Trailhead, where a man told them his teenage son and his girlfriend had gone into the water at Point Dume and that the rising tide trapped them between Little Dume and Dig Dume; two beaches along the Malibu coast.

Upon arrival, deputies from the local sheriff’s station and the lifeguards on duty were asked to assist in the search and the couple was found. With some assistance, they climbed over a group of rocks and reached the shore safely.

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station is asking citizens to remember that ocean conditions can change rapidly, especially as the water reaches its peak height near evening.

Anyone interested in joining the Malibu branch of the Los Angeles Sheriff Department Volunteer on Patrol can find the information on the website.