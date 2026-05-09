HOLLYWOOD—Whew, last Friday’s episode of “General Hospital” was great, but Monday’s episode this week was phenomenal. I can see some Daytime Emmy nominations for Chris McKenna, Laura Wright (WITHOUT A DOUBT), and a few others. Things are erupting left and right and that is courtesy of May Sweeps kicking off last week, with the big reveal everyone has been waiting for: Carly versus Jack.

There is one thing I never doubt, the acting talent from Laura Wright. Rather it is rage/anger or sadness she delivers in every single scene. Jack bursting into her home and finding her in bed, left him aghast. He wanted to know who the other guy she had been sleeping with was. Of course, audiences have known for a while that it was Valentin, but Jack, nope, and when he learned he had been duped he was pissed.

As a result, he issued threats, which lead to the surprise when Jack came face-to-face with Valentin. Jack was livid and tried to turn the tables, but Carly read him for filth for luring Joss into the WSB by leaving breadcrumbs to Cyrus Renault for his involvement in Dex’s death. I didn’t think about that, but it was indeed a cruel tactic courtesy of Jack Brennen.

It was intense, a situation, fans have been dying to see, and it was a thrill a moment to watch, I must say. As a result, we have to speak about Joss who has been concerned about ‘Nathan’ who is actually Cassius, that evil twin as I would like to call it. Britt has known about this since her arrival back in Port Charles. Britt, I was rooting for you, but when Obrecht, Maxie, Nina and so many others close to you discover your duplicity it is not going to be good for you. Why?

You are allowing this guy to bond with James, who thinks he is his father, and we all know he’s not. That is a line you just don’t cross. Not to mention Britt, why did you spill to Cassius that Joss is a WSB agent! That led Cassius to take drastic action to confront Joss, and they got into a huge fight. So much to the point that kicks, punches, headlocks and a butcher knife was used. In the end, Cassius neutralized Joss, and asked Pascal for help. Now, Joss is being held at Wyndemere, where hello Jenz Sidwell stays, as well as Lucas!

While I fear for Joss, this is boxing the character of Cassius in a corner because Carly is going to know something is up when she doesn’t hear from her daughter, and this will tip off Valentin, and we all known Jason Morgan aka Steve Burton is coming back. Can you imagine what he’s going to do when he learns Britt knew who ‘Nathan’ was and stayed super mum? Not to mention you placed his best friend forever’s daughter in grave danger! Britt you’re digging yourself into a grave that may be very difficult to get out of, not to mention you’re in Sonny’s orbit now, do you think he won’t go to extreme lengths to

Liz is catching on to Willow’s antics, as she tries to prevent that device that will help Drew communicate. Nina you are tied to Willow and in a bad way. Your world is going to explode again when this bomb drops and then what? Not to mention, you have Willow and Chase. I pegged this months ago that Willow and Chase are going to become an item again, where this drama with Brook Lynn involving that car crash with Jordan.

She has been mum, but the guilt on her face and Chase giving a description of the damage on the vehicle that struck them should scare her. I have no clue how Chase is going to respond upon discovering his wife was involved in a hit-and-run that could have killed someone? Not good. Also, you have Michael of all people setting a trap to push Willow and Chase to sleep with one another. A big hiccup is the fact that Ethan who is now working for Sonny to gather possible intel on Sidwell. Not to mention it looks like he might be Phoebe’s father! Yeah, things are getting messy, and Sonny is not trusting Ric who doesn’t trust Ethan.

I mean this is beyond crazy because he’s going to intentionally hurt his cousin Brook Lynn in the process. She will not be happy to hear that. Right now, “General Hospital” is truly must-see TV with all sorts of mayhem colliding.