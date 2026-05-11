SANTA MONICA—On May 9, the Santa Monica Police Department announced on Facebook that it ended a livability and traffic safety operation. Officers conducted this operation on the front walk of 1550 Beach Lot and Ocean Front.

The goals of the officers who performed this operation were to address concerns of the citizens of Santa Monica, regarding “safety, quality-of-life concerns, and activity impacting residents, visitors,” according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

They were also trying to address businesses’ fears about crime.

By the time the operation concluded, officers conducted 30 traffic stops. This resulted giving out written citations to six people for violations of the city’s vehicle code. Two people were investigation for Driving Under the Influence and arrested one individual. They also encountered two gang members.

Officers arrested 5 people who committed “violations that included outstanding warrants, parole violations, resisting or obstructing officers, possession of narcotics,” the SMPD stated. Some were driving while impaired by alcohol or had violated the city’s municipal code.

The operation was performed because of the Police Department’s ongoing work to keep the city’s public spaces safe, accessible for citizens and visitors.