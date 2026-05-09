UNITED STATES—Well, I’ve done it again. Just a few moments ago all bedlam broke out in our quiet little corner of Hollywoodland. I, Luna, once again defend my title of ‘Princess of Chaos.’ Also, I shall continue to live under the alias of Luna where press, television and vaudeville are involved.

My master was all tuckered out after a day wrestling with the digital beast, fraught with so many sinkholes, his innards were more twisted than a pretzel. Then bedtime, a little shut-eye after a frustrating afternoon which arrow should be pressed so the proper outcome would be a functioning printing apparatus at the end of the day. Master is old school, trusting paper more than pixels.

There were good parts, too, on May the 6th. And it felt good to at last lie down, sigh, and call it a day. Lights out. Then the Chihuahua went crazy and there were voices outside. I was barking and ramming my head against the door. There were people in the pathway. Master grabbed my chain collar, I danced around and strangled two of his fingers, and he let out a vile epithet. Filled with pain and anger, before releasing me.

“Who’s out there?” my master called out.

“It’s us,” two voices called back from the shadows. “We lost our cat. And maybe it came over here. Is anybody homer?”

Master suggested they try the catch on the other back house gate. It seems like it’s been quiet and dark over there. The woman peered over the fence. Bathed in die Dunkelheit. (Forgive me for showing off the results of the online class, “Barking in German.” My master’s knuckles were still aching after getting caught in my chain. He was sore in every sense of the word.

“We’re looking for our cat. She’s never been out of the house, not in four years,” said the young woman.

“She’s black and white,” said her companion.

“I’ll be on the lookout,” master promised. He is not insensible to the plight of animals in the wild moor of Hollywood, where rats, mice, possums, wildly unpredictable pit-bull labs and possums dwell. It’s a regular zoo. Somehow it’s all beyond the pale for master, the digital sinkhole and animal husbandry.

“We’ve all been here a long time now,” said the neighbors, parting empty handed.

“A long, long time,” echoed my master. After living with me and the Chihuahua Baby DeVille he knows even the most obstreperous pet gets lodged in the human heart.

“I’ll be on the lookout for the cat,” said the master, hope mingled with sadness.

Maybe I, Luna will find the black and white cat and bring him to our doorstep so he can an be the hero, for once. And not my victim.

To be continued…