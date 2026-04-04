HOLLYWOOD—I have to admit this, but there is a lack of villains on daytime TV, especially in the soap opera arena. One that was an epic villain, was Sheila Carter on the CBS sudser “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Why is Sheila so iconic, um, do you want me to go thru the list of chaotic things this woman has done.

She shot Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes, she has tried to kill countless characters, most recently, she shot and ‘killed’ her son Finn, she shot and tried to kill Finn’s wife, Steffy, she stalked her, I can keep going on and on. Sheila is such an iconic character because she believes what she is doing is the right thing.

Also, I’m just telling you of the things she did on “The Bold and the Beautiful,” I haven’t scratched the service of her mayhem on “The Young and the Restless” and her torturing of Lauren Fenmore.

With that said, Sheila has been docile for quite some time besides that secret she was keeping from her husband Deacon as it pertained to her knowing her granddaughter Luna, was secretly alive and she was hiding her. You might ask why is this important, it caused a rift in the trust with her marriage to Deacon. So much to the point that Deacon started to see therapist, Taylor Hayes.

Yes, I know the relationship sounds crazy, but Deacon and Taylor have become a thing, and they are secretly moving around town with kisses and even almost got caught red-handed this week. How so? Taylor and Deacon were getting steamy in the bedroom, when Sheila unexpectedly stopped by and had a butcher knife in her hand. Yes, it was intense as I thought, whoa, is Sheila about to catch Deacon, her husband and Taylor her former mortal enemy in bed.

Taylor played it off the best she could, while Deacon jumped out the window naked and was praying that Sheila didn’t catch on to what was transpiring. Deacon begged Hope to cover for him if Sheila asked about his whereabouts. Why Hope and Deke even care about what Deacon does with his wife, I cannot fathom. Mind your business.

This has me giddy because I want to see old Sheila back and her craziness front-and-center. Can you imagine her reaction to learning Deacon is sleeping with her nemesis? I mean Sheila did try to kill Deacon before in the past, but she might really accomplish it this time around when this secret blows up. In addition, imagine how Ridge is going to react to discovering that his former wife is sleeping with his current wife’s former flame.

Oh, some drama is coming to “The Bold and Beautiful” and I cannot wait for May Sweeps because I expect some major ramifications are about to send shockwaves. We should be talking about the Will, RJ and Electra love affair, but it is just too damn boring and odd to consider. I mean aren’t RJ and Electra cousins in some crazy way!