EL SEGUNDO– For the sixth consecutive year, all 32 clubs will kick off the 2026 preseason with Training Camp: Back Together Weekend presented by YouTube TV, a league-wide celebration taking place Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2.

Pre-registration is necessary for tickets and covered seating and overall space is first-come, first-serve. Practices are limited to 2,000 attendees.

Registration for Week 1 practices started on July 20 and roll out on a weekly basis after that. Visit: www.chargers.com/camp for more information.

Canyon News will be attending the Los Angeles Chargers training camp at their state of the art facility, The Bolt. featuring three natural grass practice fields, advanced training and media centers, and a unique Chargers-themed dining area with a pizza oven.

The 14-acre complex consolidates team operations, player development, and multimedia production, serving as the hub for the franchise’s new era in Los Angeles.

The weekend event gives fans their first look at the 2026 season, with opportunities to watch their favorite new and returning players take the field while enjoying an expanded lineup of club-led experiences.

In addition to open practices and player interactions, clubs will celebrate their local communities with youth flag football programming, live entertainment, creator activations, community celebrations and family-friendly activities, transforming training camp into an immersive weekend that brings fans even closer to the game.

All 32 NFL teams have reported for training camp, meaning optimism reigns supreme across the league.

With six weeks to go until the 2026 season opener, every squad imagines they have what it takes to make a deep playoff run.

Harbaugh’s squad believes that, too. Furthermore, the Chargers feel it.

They feel like it’s their time to make some noise.

“We all feel the same thing,” Harbaugh said. “It’s that feeling like, ‘We’re capable. We are more than capable.’

Be apart of this electric experience, kicking off another fantastic season of Los angeles Chargers football.