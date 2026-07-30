LOS ANGELES—The Sparks fought until the final buzzer, but another late push wasn’t enough as they fell to the New York Liberty, 113-109, extending their losing streak to six games.

It’s a tough loss to swallow considering how well Los Angeles played offensively. The Sparks shot just over 60 percent from the field, made 16 three pointers, set a franchise record with 35 assists, and had six players score in double figures yet still came away empty handed.

Rae Burrell tied her career high with 24 points, while Nneka Ogwumike finished with 21 points and matched her career high with nine assists. Erica Wheeler added 17 points and nine assists.

The Liberty stretched the lead to 105-94 with 3:34 remaining, but the Sparks answered with a 7-0 run to make it interesting. Rebecca Allen then knocked down a clutch corner three, and although Ogwumike hit back-to-back threes late, Los Angeles simply ran out of time.

Breanna Stewart led New York with 29 points, while Sabrina Ionescu added 27. Rebekah Gardner scored 15 off the bench, with Han Xu and Marine Fauthoux each adding 13.

The night also included a special moment as the Sparks retired DeLisha Milton Jones’ jersey, joining franchise greats Penny Toler, Lisa Leslie, and Candace Parker.

Now the focus shifts to what’s next. The Sparks are 10-17 and sit five games behind the final playoff spot with a three-game road trip beginning Sunday in Portland. The question is can they put together a late season run and keep their playoff hopes alive, or will they leave fans disappointed once again?