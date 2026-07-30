HOLLYWOOD—Well, “Big Brother” fans if we don’t have a shift this week, we are looking at perhaps the foruth worst season of the 20s for BB only behind BB21, BB24 and BB25. Why? Things are getting nasty and its a direct result of production interference in the game and casting. To Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, BB is strategy game, not about finding love. If I gave a damn about love I would be watching “Love Island.” Stop making 75 percent of your cast in their 20s. That is the problem.

Start casting players with some life experience. People in their 30s, 40s, people who are married, have children, have gone thru some actual mess in life. When the majority of your case are in their 20s and single, you’re going to get this romance BS that is just not fun to watch, as it lacks strategy. With a cast of characters of all different ages, it opens the door to more fun dynamics in my opinion.

So, this week, we finally get a booth/quiz competition, that was looking like someone from the underdogs (Lyric, Mallory, La Trice, Jason, Melody, Taylor of Yash) could win Head of Household and shake up the game. Nope, the stupid Toolshed remained in power with Kamu winning power. Kamu was in such a great position, before this week, but oh, baby, his game has just been blown up and it’s disgusting what unfolds.

I’m getting shades of BB19, BB21 and BB24 that I’m not liking. If the shift in power doesn’t happen, week 4, this season could be a wrap. Why? The social dynamics that we tend to see in some of those very disgusting seasons of BB are coming to light.

Kamu immediately went to work wanting to target the other side, with Jason, Mallory and Lyric as initial noms. However, after a conversation with Drew, he changed his tune and decided to nominate Lala to backdoor Jason. Ok, houseguests, you cannot backdoor a houseguest with the BB Time Capsule in play, so please stop using that terminology. However, I have deemed a potential twist that could shake the BB game up.

Do what “Survivor” does with their Shot in the Dark, but you give each player an opportunity to utilize it 1 time in the game to play in the veto (especially if they are not picked and think they are in danger), it makes it harder to backdoor someone or to nominate someone without knowing if they will utilize that backup plan to save themselves. Kamu got a bit of HOHitus and it was not a good look for him at all.

The Power of Veto would be pivotal because if Jason was picked, he could save Lala and then it makes things quite complicated. Now, you have this ripple with the Diamond Power of Veto which was awarded to Rick Devens. Oh, read my column about the rigging of BB by the producers. I mean you all revealed all the powers, and you’re telling me that a Have Not pass is a power? It’s not. The Replay Power is a load of BS because it doesn’t guarantee HOH, the mystery competitor doesn’t guarantee a victory, the BB Bribe is just stupid, unless it involves a secret Power of Veto similar to what Zach got in BB27. The Coin of Destiny is a luck-based opportunity.

None of these powers are great except the DPOV, it’s too powerful and lasts for 6 weeks, which means if wielded right, Devens is guaranteed jury. Where the hell is Identity Theft (stealing one’s HOH), or the Interrogation Power that gave Mickey the opportunity to steal Rylie’s HOH in BB 27. Hell, where is the Halting Hex that Jessica won in BB19. That’s a got damn power.

This looks so terrible and I’m not even talking about the punishments because it’s all about humiliation it’s not game related. If the producers wanted to do that, you introduce people not being able to play in a HOH, Veto, solitary confinement and losing the ability to vote. Make the powers and punishments equitable, not just some silly BS. I would be pissed if I got voted for a power, and I get a got damn Have Not Pass. What can I do with that to change the game? Nothing!

Lyric won the POV in the iconic Bowl-a-Rina competition where Vanessa utilized amazing strategy against the Austwins. This means Kamu has to name a replacement and he wants to make a scene at a Tea Party that Mallory planned. It was a Tea Party already and Kamu was attempting to expose Jason, but baby Jason ate Kamu’s ass up. He looked pathetic, alliances were called out, people were acting oblivious and it was just sad to watch.

Why? It was a gang-up mentality all on Jason, which we just saw a week ago. American doesn’t like bullies and the fact that Angela, Devens and Dee knew about it and then tried to feign ignorance after the fact? Little too late, and the live feeds don’t know how you truly felt. Too bad the producers think the feeders are stupid. We know what happened during the tea party and you editing the series to make it seem like the tea party showing Jason exposed is complete BS. Once again, the editors are trying to hide things, but you cannot hide stuff when the live feeds tell the entire story.

We saw Jason completely isolated and likely crying in the Diary Room for an hour or so? C’mon with these BS edits you complete doing. This is why you guys got in so much trouble with BB15 and the racism because all the other news outlets exposed you. Your ‘fake’ favorable edits for the icons are making me despise Dee, Angela and Devens that much more. I know how they actually are acting on the live feeds, let the public see who these people truly are.

The vets might see themselves getting a really bad edit come Wednesday’s POV episode. We always root for an underdog and seeing Jason isolated solo after that party had social meeting fuming. It was just nasty stuff, so imagine watching Angela kissing up to Kamu because she was afraid, because the dude got ate up by Jason. I cannot wait to see how this edit plays out. Right now, I’m all for Jason winning the BB Blockbuster and hopefully the next HOH. We desperately need a shift in power because I think Melody, Lyric and Mallory’s dumbass will just nominate Jason if he stays which is just ludicrous.

I mean Jason banging the tea pot all Monday morning anytime anyone was playing game was hilarious, and calling Kamu out on his morality, integrity and hypocrisy was hilarious. It is indeed going to be a memorable moment in BB history.

Give’em hell Jason, everyone in that BB28 house deserves it. If anything, this tells me we might never see another vet or vets play, unless it’s all returnees because the overpowering this season is far too much. FYI there is a reason I haven’t talk about Chuk, he’s irrelevant as usual. The only saving grace for this week is a very interesting vote if Jason wins the BB Blockbuster (please BB Gods give us fans this one thing I beg of you), and it’s between Mallory and Lala. I love Lala, but she’s not even playing the game or campaigning at all this week.

Both Mallory and Jason staying could shake up the game and expose some alliances and betrayal. Drew and Barrett are so blind to the fact that they are definitely at the bottom of the big alliance, Drew more than ever because no one trusts him and they are plotting his demise as soon as next week. Barrett refuses to make in move because he has no guts or courage. If you bozos allow Mallory to go because you won’t put your foot down, you deserve to be blindsided. Players like Drew and Barrett get on my nerve because they are not playing the game optimally to ensure their survival.

We need Jason to win that BB Blockbuster, Mallory to stay and Lala, I love you, but your time on “Big Brother 28” has come to an end. Also, I’m hoping for an endurance competition, the BB Pressure Cooker would be fantastic about right now, just saying!